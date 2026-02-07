Twenty years after Rang De Basanti released in theatres and became a cult film, the principal cast assembled to celebrate the milestone.

Key Points Rang De Basanti turns 20; it released on January 26, 2006.

Directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, the film became iconic, thanks to its patriotic theme.

The principal team got together to celebrate the 20th year milestone.

Kunal Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Producer Ronnie Screwvala, Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Sharman Joshi and Siddharth wear Rang De Basanti t-shirts and pose for a picture.

The Aamir Khan-starrer is among the best in his rich career. Click here to know why.

When Kunal Kapoor is not working on a film/ OTT series, he's busy with daddy duties with his four-year-old son Zahan.

We are treated to Atul Kulkarni's talent from time to time, in OTT projects like Bandish Bandits, Khufiya and City Of Dreams.

We don't see Soha Ali Khan as often as we would like to, but we recently saw her sinister side in the horror film, Chhorii 2.

Sharman Joshi with wife Prerana Chopra, who is movie legend Prem Chopra's daughter.

Siddharth has not found much success in Bollywood after RDB though he did find love in one of its actresses, Aditi Rao Hydari. They wed in September 2024.

RDB was one of Arjun Mathur's last films as an assistant director, after which he turned to acting.

Director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, with his children Bhairavi and Vedant.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff