PIX: John, Nora, Nushrat celebrate!

November 14, 2018 17:02 IST

Happy birthday, Milap!

Milap Zaveri celebrated his birthday last night, November 13, at Otter's Club in Mumbai's posh western suburb, Bandra.

His close friends from the industry were there with him on his special day.

John Abraham worked with Milap Zaveri on his last film, Satymev Jayate.

John with the birthday boy, Milap Zaveri.

Nora Fatehi did the item song, Dilbar, in Satymev Jayate.

Nushrat Bharucha.

Rakul Preet will be in Milap's next, Marjaavaan.

So will Tara Sutaria.

And Sidharth Malhotra.

Riteish Deshmukh with Mushtaq Ahmed. Riteish will also be part of Marjaavan.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Amruta with her husband, Himmanshoo Malhotra.

Sports presenter Eisha Acton.

Divya Khosla Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar joins wife Divya.

Nikhil Advani.

Nikhil's sister Monisha Advani with Milap, Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar