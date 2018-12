December 26, 2018 21:06 IST

Are you ready for Rajinikanth's dashing look in Petta?

Stills from Rajinikanth's new Tamil film, Petta, show the superstar looking youthful as he romances Simran and Trisha.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddique, Petta will release during the Pongal festival on January 11.

While we eagerly await its release, here's looking at stills from the film: