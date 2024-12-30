Paying Homage To Shyam Babu

Actors, directors and admirers mourned legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal who passed into the ages on December 23 at the age of 90 at the Y B Chavan centre in south Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Shabana Azmi worked with Shyam Babu in Ankur, Nishant, Mandi, Hari-Bhari and Susman.

Shabana with husband Javed Akhtar who wrote songs for some of Shyam Babu's later films like Zubeidaa.

Naseeruddin Shah worked with Shyam Babu in Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika, Mandi, Trikal.

Shabana with Shyam Babu's wife Nira Benegal (in white sari) and daughter Pia Benegal, left.

Ila Arun arrives with K K Raina.

Ila worked with Shyam Babu in Mandi, Trikaal, Suraj Ka Satwan Ghoda, Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Well Done Abbaa.

K K featured in Shyam Babu's epic Doordarshan series Bharat Ek Khoj and Suraj Ka Satwan Ghoda.

Rajeshwari Sachdev featured in Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, Mammo, Sardari Begum, Hari-Bhari, Samar, Welcome to Sajjanpur and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero.

Divya Dutta acted in Samar and Welcome to Sajjanpur.

Kunal Kapoor with son Zahan.

Shyam Babu directed Junoon and Kalyug for Kunal's father Shashi Kapoor's production house Film-Valas.

Vardhaan Puri with his parents Rajeev Amrish Puri and Meena Rajeev Puri.

Vardhaan's late grandfather Amrish Puri acted in Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika, Kalyug, Mandi, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda.

Urmila Matondkar.

Action choreographer Sham Kaushal.

Director Sudhir Mishra.

Seated behind Shabana Azmi alongside Kunal Kapoor is actor and director Aparna Sen. Shashi Kapoor produced Aparna's first film, the memorable 36, Chowringhee Lane featuring his wife Jennifer Kapoor in an unforgettable role.

Some of Shyam Babu's collaborators.

Supriya Sule, the NCP MP from Baramati, with art historian Saryu Doshi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com