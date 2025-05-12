Operation Sindoor Doesn't Affect Raid 2 At Box Office

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in Raid 2.

Raid 2 has entered the Rs 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club.

In times when the movie business is starved of even decent successes, a century score for the Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh starrer -- and that too in a genre like this which has a restricted audience base -- is a big deal.

For Devgn, this is yet another century after Shaitaan -- which went past the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) mark -- and Singham Again -- which entered the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club.

In between, he had disasters like Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Maidaan, Azaad and (much delayed) Benaam.

But when a superstar delivers at least one major hit a year, there is a sense of positivity for his next set of releases like Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4.

There was uncertainty around how movies will behave at the box office. When Operation Sindoor was carried out on Wednesday, there was a sudden impact.

But Raid 2 was not affected, and the film has been recovering to see good numbers coming in, especially last weekend, when Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million) came in. That has resulted in the overall collections standing at Rs 122 crore* (Rs 1.22 billion).

If the situation stays under control, Raid 2 will comfortably reach the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone.

Lack of competition will further help its cause since no new film has arrived this week. The Bhootnii was a disaster with lifetime collections set to fold up under Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.