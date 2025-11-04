'National Awards Are Compromised'

'Files are getting awards', Prakash Raj said in an apparent reference to The Kashmir Files receiving national honours.

IMAGE: Shamla Hamza in Feminichi Fathima.

The Kerala government announced the 55th state Film Awards for 2024, with Mammootty and Shamla Hamza named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, and the survival thriller Manjummel Boys bagging 10 honours, including Best Film.

Chidambaram, director of Manjummel Boys, bagged the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay awards.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian announced the awards in the presence of a seven-member jury, chaired by Prakash Raj.

Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Kodumon Potty in Bramayugam while Shamla Hamza, a relative newcomer, won Best Actress for her powerful performance in Feminichi Fathima.

IMAGE: Mamitha Baiju and Naslen in Premalu.

Premalu, directed by Girish A D and starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, was named Best Popular Film.

Lijomol Jose was named Best Character Artist (Female) for Nadanna Sambhavam, while Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam) were declared joint winners of the Best Character Artist (Male) award.

IMAGE: Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in Paradise.

Fazil Muhammed, who directed Feminichi Fathima, won Best Debut Director, while Prasanna Vithanage's Paradise received a Special Jury Mention.

Starring Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, Paradise was presented by Mani Ratnam.

Special mentions also went to actors Tovino Thomas (ARM), Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam), and actresses Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillaea) and Darshana Rajendran (Paradise).

IMAGE: The Manjummel Boys cast.

The 10 awards for Manjummel Boys included Best Cinematography, Best Lyricist, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Mixing.

Rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, who was recently booked in a rape case, won Best Lyricist for a song in Manjummel Boys.

IMAGE: Mammootty in Bramayugam.

After announcing the awards, Prakash Raj praised the performances of the winners, including Mammootty.

"The jury didn't look at him as a senior actor or the others as youngsters. Mammootty's presence in Bramayugam carried such nuanced brilliance that young actors should adore him, follow him, and try to reach his level," he said.

When asked about Mammootty missing out on a National Award, Prakash Raj said, "I don't mind saying that the National Awards are compromised."

He remarked that "files are getting awards", in an apparent reference to The Kashmir Files receiving national honours.

"Such a jury and such a national government don't deserve Mammookka (Mammootty)," he added.

Meanwhile, Mammootty expressed happiness and gratitude after the announcement.

"Congratulations to everyone, my co-stars who won the award. Those who didn't get it, will get it next time; it's not a competition," he told reporters in Kochi.

Asked about winning against younger actors, the actor said, "I also belong to the present generation."

IMAGE: Jyothirmayi in Bougainvillaea.

Shamla Hamza expressed "utmost happiness" over the honour.

"This is my second movie and I am so happy and excited that I received the Kerala state Film Award for Best Actress. I got a chance for this movie only because of 1001 Nunakal. I am really thankful to the team and Director Fasil Muhammed," Shamla told ANI.

Written and directed by Fasil Mohammad, Feminichi Fathima tells the story of Fathima, a housewife in a coastal town, who has been residing with her orthodox husband. Her attempts to replace a mere mattress in their house challenges the underlying patriarchy, while also acting as a symbol of her independence.

A total of 128 films from the year 2024 were submitted for consideration this year, out of which 26 films were shortlisted.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff