'The best lessons are learned during setbacks.'

The gorgeous Manisha Koirala is 53 today, August 16, 2023.

What are your birthday plans?

I celebrated my birthday on Independence Day while hiking in the Alps with school friends.

On my birthday, I will be with my parents and close family members.

I will be going to the temple in the morning and then lunch with family. I will also take time out to reflect on how my years have gone by.

I will make a gratitude list.

What does life look like to you?

Life is absolutely amazing.

The quality of one's life depends on one's thinking.

A lot of it is about how we create our own reality, rather than destiny. I am sure that we human beings have a lot of control over the life we lead.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in Dil Se..

You started very young as an actor, and have completed 34 years in the profession. What do you consider to be your career landmarks?

Saudagar, 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se.. and a few others have enriched my soul.

Working with brilliant directors is such a gratifying experience for any actor.

Since cinema is a director's medium, whenever I work with a good director, the results are good.

Your life has been tumultuous -- failed relationships, a serious illness -- what have these setbacks taught you?

I think the best lessons are learned during setbacks.

You have been seriously unlucky in love. Do you miss that someone special in your life?

Aur bhi gham hain zamane me mohabbat ke siva (There are other things to be sad about, apart from failure in love).

Of late, you have been doing work that has been creatively fulfilling. How do you view this phase of your life and career?

Thanks to the cancer experience, I value my time living in this planet. Whatever I do, I will give my hundred percent.

I follow happiness.

The quality of work, quality of life, quality of health... all are the same.

If you had to change anything in your life, what would it be?

There are few things. But then, we are a sum-total of our experience, no?