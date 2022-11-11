News
Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Dead

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Dead

Source: PTI
November 11, 2022 19:05 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhaanth Surryavanshi/Instagram

Television actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, known for shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at a gym in Mumbai. He was 46.

He was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 12.30 pm where he was declared dead, a hospital insider said.

"They tried to revive him. In all probability, he suffered a heart attack while he was at the gym. This was told to the hospital by the family," the insider told PTI.

 

Surryavanshi, who earlier went by the name of Anand Suryavanshi, forayed into television with the 2001 show Kkusum and went on to star in daily soaps, including Mamta, Grihasti and Waaris.

His last major TV role was this year in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

The actor's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the television industry with his colleagues Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Rode and Jay Bhanushali among others mourning the loss.

Dholakia said she is still in disbelief.

"I had met him a year ago and he looked all good. He is into fitness and it is shocking to know this about him. We would bond wherever we left from that point. I had met him on the sets of Kasautii Zindagi Kay," she told PTI.

Rode tweeted, 'Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth's passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti.'

Bhanushali took to Instagram where he posted a photo of Surryavanshi and wrote, 'Gone too soon.'

Surryavanshi is survived by his wife, model Alesia Raut, and a daughter from his previous marriage. He got married to Raut in 2017. She also has a son from an earlier marriage.

His sudden death is the latest in a series of fit men, seemingly in the prime of their lives, who collapsed while exercising. Puneeth Rajkumar and Raju Srivastava also suffered heart attacks while working out.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
