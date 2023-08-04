News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Karan Johar Is Ready With Kill

Karan Johar Is Ready With Kill

Source: ANI
August 04, 2023 11:43 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar's next production, an action thriller film, Kill, is all set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 next month.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a poster of the film on Thursday and wrote, 'The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' -- an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya -- the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premier at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!!!'

 

Soon after the filmmaker shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

