Kangana: Hope Israel Will Win This War

Photograph: ANI/Photos

Even as Palestine cries for help, Kangana Ranaut hopes that Israel will emerge victorious in the 'war against terrorism'.

Kangana shared pictures of her meeting with Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Instagram: 'Had a soulful meeting with Israel's ambassador to Bharat Shri Naor Gilonji. Today the whole world, especially Israel and India are fighting their war against terrorism.

'Yesterday when I reached Delhi to burn Ravana, I felt the Israel embassy should come and meet those who are defeating terrorists like today's modern Ravana Hamas. The way young children and women are being targeted is heart wrenching.

'I have full hope Israel will win this war against terrorism. I discussed with them about my upcoming film Tejas and India's self-reliant fighter jet Tejas.'

Photograph: ANI/Photos

Naor Gilon also shared pictures from the meeting and wrote, 'It was lovely meeting @KanganaTeam who was in Delhi for her movie premiere & visited our embassy to extend her support to @Israel. I expressed our heartfelt gratitude not only to her but also to PM @narendramodiji and our Indian friends for their unwavering support in our shared battle against terrorism.'

Photograph: ANI/Photos

Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Israel's deputy head of mission to India, also shared a picture of Kangana and Naor Gilon from the meeting on X.

'In these horrible times, some support is just brave. No other word for it. @KanganaTeam you are brave for saying the truth as clearly as you do. Israel and India share the same values and same courage. Jai Israel Jai Hind,' Kaynar posted.