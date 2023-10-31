News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Dhanush The Right Choice To Play Ilaiyaraja?

Is Dhanush The Right Choice To Play Ilaiyaraja?

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 31, 2023 17:54 IST
IMAGE: Dhamush with Ilaiyaraja. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Twitter

A biopic on the life and music of maestro Ilaiyaraja is now on the anvil.

Reliable resources report that the actor chosen to play Ilaiyaraja is Dhanush.

"Dhanush has long desired to play Ilaiyaraja. To be actually able to play the composing genius is a dream come true for Dhanush," a source close to the project tells Subhash K Jha.

 

As part of the preparation, Dhanush will spend time with Ilaiyaraja to grow familiar with his work mode.

The film will be produced by Connekkt Media, which is currently making the Mohanlal starrer, Vrushabha.

The director for the Ilaiyaraja project is yet to be finalised.

The project will commence shooting in mid-2024.

Is Dhanush The Right Choice To Play Ilaiyaraja? VOTE!

SUBHASH K JHA
