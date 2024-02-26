Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila Will Stream On...

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila.

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial Chamkila will premiere on Netflix from April 12.

The film charts the true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

Shot on real locations, the film promises to transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music.

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in Chamkila. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila's wife and singing partner.

A R Rahman scores the music for the film and Irshad Kamil pens the lyrics. Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs.

'Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life,' says Dosanjh.

'To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision.'

Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were murdered on March 8, 1988. Their killers were never found. Chamkila was only 27 years old.