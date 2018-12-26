Here's how Bollywood celebrated Christmas!

Stars just love the Yuletide season...
Bollyfolk posted lovely Instapix celebrating Christmas.
Here's a look:
Alia Bhatt obviously enjoyed her Christmas pudding.
Akshay Kumar shares his new avatar as Santa Claus. After all, it's the season to be jolly!
Meanwhile, wife Twinkle aka Mrs Funnybones posts a picture with the family.
Don't miss her sister Rinke holding up her Santa beard on the far left.
Whatever the fate of Zero may be, Katrina Kaif and her mum Suzanne Turquotte merrily celebrated Christmas!
Disha Patani chooses a unique way to wish her fans.
Bhumi Pednekar wears the Christmas colours as she strikes a pose.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay celebrate Christmas with their baby Santa!
Doesn't Nurvi look absolutely adorable?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Christmas together with the Jonases in England.
Farah Khan posted a cute picture of her kids Czar, Diva and Anya with her mum Menaka and captions it in her signature witty style: 'Christmas lunch with the Nanna..why the parsis r so gung ho vl never know.'
Jacqueline Fernandez counts her blessings.
A day after his 62nd birthday, Anil Kapoor wishes his fans a Merry Christmas.
Meet the Kapoors: Harshvardhan, Sonam, Anil, Sunita, Rhea, Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani.
Is Rhea making things official with Karan through this Insta snap?
Gauri Khan celebrates Christmas with Anu Dewan, and their gang.
Seen here are Arjun Kapoor, Gauri, Ritesh Sidhwani, Malaika Arora, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Anu Dewan, Kaajal Anand, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan and Dolly Sidhwani.
And here's another one with Katrina and Zoya.
Karisma also posted a picture with her children Samiera and Kiaan.
A few days before Simmba releases, Sara Ali Khan parties with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim and Kareena.
Randeep Hooda celebrates Christmas with his horses!
Soha Ali Khan's baby girl Inaaya inspects their Christmas tree.
Asin posts a throwback picture of her baby Arin's first Christmas when he was two months old.
