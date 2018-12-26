Here's how Bollywood celebrated Christmas!

December 26, 2018 13:26 IST

Stars just love the Yuletide season...

Bollyfolk posted lovely Instapix celebrating Christmas.

Here's a look:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt obviously enjoyed her Christmas pudding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar shares his new avatar as Santa Claus. After all, it's the season to be jolly!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Meanwhile, wife Twinkle aka Mrs Funnybones posts a picture with the family.

Don't miss her sister Rinke holding up her Santa beard on the far left.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Whatever the fate of Zero may be, Katrina Kaif and her mum Suzanne Turquotte merrily celebrated Christmas!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani chooses a unique way to wish her fans.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar wears the Christmas colours as she strikes a pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay celebrate Christmas with their baby Santa!

Doesn't Nurvi look absolutely adorable?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Christmas together with the Jonases in England.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan posted a cute picture of her kids Czar, Diva and Anya with her mum Menaka and captions it in her signature witty style: 'Christmas lunch with the Nanna..why the parsis r so gung ho vl never know.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez counts her blessings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

A day after his 62nd birthday, Anil Kapoor wishes his fans a Merry Christmas.

Meet the Kapoors: Harshvardhan, Sonam, Anil, Sunita, Rhea, Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani.

Is Rhea making things official with Karan through this Insta snap?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Gauri Khan celebrates Christmas with Anu Dewan, and their gang.

Seen here are Arjun Kapoor, Gauri, Ritesh Sidhwani, Malaika Arora, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Anu Dewan, Kaajal Anand, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan and Dolly Sidhwani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

And here's another one with Katrina and Zoya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma also posted a picture with her children Samiera and Kiaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

A few days before Simmba releases, Sara Ali Khan parties with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Ibrahim and Kareena.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda celebrates Christmas with his horses!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan's baby girl Inaaya inspects their Christmas tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asin/Instagram

Asin posts a throwback picture of her baby Arin's first Christmas when he was two months old.