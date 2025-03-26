Finding 'Paradise' On The Red Carpet

The Critics Choice Awards saw a lot of talent on the red carpet, as actors got recognised for their work.

The top winners weren't the usual lot, and indeed a welcome change from the A-listers that dominate most award shows.

Diljit Dosanjh won the Best Actor award for his work in the biopic, Amar Singh Chamkila while Darshana Rajendran won the Best Actress for the thriller, Paradise.

The Best Supporting Actor went to Ravi Kishan for Laapataa Ladies while Best Supporting Actress went to Kani Kusruti for Girls Will Be Girls.

Kani's other brilliantly-reviewed film All We Imagine As Light won the Best Feature Film award.

Poacher got the Best Web Series award while its leading lady Nimisha Sajayan bagged the Best Actress award. Barun Sobti won Best Actor for his performance in Raat Jawaan Hai.

A look at the red carpet arrivals.

Darshana Rajendran plays Roshan Mathew's wife in the ironically titled Malayalam film, Paradise.

Girls Will Be Girls leading lady Preeti Panigrahi.

Urvashi Rautela.

Barun Sobti.

Neha Dhupia.

Sonali Kulkarni.

Guneet Monga with Sheeba Chaddha.

Zoya Akhtar.

Richa Chadha.

Konkona Sen Sharma.

Tillotama Shome.

Chhaya Kadam.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com