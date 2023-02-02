Fahadh-Nazriya's Moroccan Holiday

Fahadh Faasil, widely considered one of India's finest actors, and his actor wife Nazriya Nazim traveled to Marrakech, Morocco, for a holiday.

A peek at what Nazariya and Fahadh were up to at that exotic destination.

Fahadh doubles up as a photographer to his muse.

The couple met on the sets of the popular 2014 film, Bangalore Days, where they played husband and wife.

Nazriya shares pictures from their trip and writes, 'First post with this boy in 2023??'

Looks like it was a good meal!

Fahadh and Nazriya have been very private about their lives.

Fahadh announced his engagement to Nazriya in February 2014, a few months before the release of Bangalore Days.

In August 2014, the couple wed in Thiruvananthapuram.

Nazriya took a break from acting after marriage, but returned in 2018 with her Bangalore Days Director Anjali Menon's Koode.

When he's not acting, Fahadh enjoys photography.

Here's a look at some of his clicks: