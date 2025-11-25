Diljit Misses The Emmy

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: ANI
November 25, 2025 15:16 IST

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh missed out on the Best Actor award at the 53rd International Emmy Awards 2025, where he was nominated for his performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila.

The top honour at the 2025 Emmys went to Spanish actor Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict).

Additionally, Amar Singh Chamkila also fell short in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Diljit, who won his first-ever International Emmy nomination this year, was seen gracing the red carpet alongside filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and others.

His nomination was seen as a major milestone for the country on a global stage, especially for a film that presented the legacy of Punjab's iconic singer Amar Singh Chamkila to the world.

Besides Oriol Pla, Diljit was also competing against the likes of David Mitchell for Ludwig and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude.

In 2020, Netflix's Delhi Crime made history by winning the Best Drama Series award, while Vir Das took home an Emmy in 2021 for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India.

IMAGE: Dominic Treadwell-Collins, left. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

ITV Studios' 1980s-set dramedy Rivals won the Best Drama award. Featuring actors David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, and Danny Dyer, the British comedic drama is based on Jilly Cooper's books.

IMAGE: Kenton Allen and Anya Wilson. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The Best Comedy award went to the David Mitchell-starrer Ludwig.

It follows a puzzle master (Mitchell), who pretends to be his missing brother, a police detective, to investigate the case of his disappearance.

Additionally, the UK also picked the trophies for Best Kids Live-Action show for Fallen, Best TV Movie/Mini Series for Lost Boys and Fairies, Best Documentary for Hell Jumper, Current Affairs for Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza.

IMAGE: Anna Maxwell Martin. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The UK also took home the Best Performance by an Actress trophy for Anna Maxwell Martin's performance in Until I Kill You. Interestingly, she also stars in Ludwig.

 

IMAGE: Oriol Pla. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The Best Performance by an Actor went to Spanish actor Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict).

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

