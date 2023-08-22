Did Aamir Make Reena, Kiran Laugh?

It was a proud day for Aamir Khan, as he launched his cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan's book, One: The Story of Ultimate Myth, in Mumbai.

The book launch was attended by family and close friends.

Aamir Khan makes sure to support his cousin, who obviously knows him the best.

Mansoor Khan directed Aamir in the blockbuster that gave a headstart to both their careers, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Later, they collaborated together again in Akele Hum Akele Tum and Jo Jeeta Woh Sikander.

But even today, Aamir feels that he was better suited for Mansoor's Josh, which starred Bollywood's other superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir's son Junaid Khan will make his debut in Yash Raj Films Maharaja, co-starring Sharvari.

In fact, his next film has also been planned. It will be a remake of the Thai movie, One Day, and will star Khushi Kapoor. The shoot is scheduled to start in November.

Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao mingled at the book launch and seemed to be having a good time.

They even seemed to be colour-coordinated.

Aamir's Rang De Basanti Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and the Producer of his hit films like 3 Idiots and PK, Vidhu Vinod Chopra were present.

Ashutosh Gowariker, seen here with wife Sunita, gave Aamir his Oscar-nominated film, Lagaan.

