DeepVeer back in Mumbai!

Last updated on: November 23, 2018 11:34 IST

They look so happy! Touch wood!

After the reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday, November 21, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai.

DeepVeer arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj airport on Friday, November 23, morning.

They were accompanied by Ranveer's parents Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Ranveer escorted his bride to the car and the newly weds did not pose for the photographers.

Watch the video of the couple at Mumbai airport here.

All eyes are now on their Mumbai reception on November 28.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar