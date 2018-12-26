DeepVeer at Kapil's reception

Last updated on: December 26, 2018 16:55 IST

Dippy and Rannu stole the show, we think.

After the flood of Bollywood beauties at Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma's wedding reception, a look at the couples who graced the event.

Ginni and Kapil Sharma.

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh, the first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday, December 29.

Raveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani.

Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Rochelle Rao and husband Keith Sequeira.

Deepti Talpade and Shreyas Talpade.

Debina Bonnerjee and husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

Deepa Narayan and Udit Narayan with their son Aditya Narayan.

Sarita Pal, Sunil Pal, who appears on The Kapil Sharma Show and their sons.

Alka with husband Shekhar Suman.

Keerthi Reddy with husband Sharad Kelkar.

Priyanka Chibber with husband Vikash Kalantri.

Kavita Kaushik with husband Ronit Biswas.

Mahhi Vij with husband Jay Bhanushali.

Kashmera Shah with Krushna Abhishek, their twins and a friend.

Archana Puran Singh with husband Parmeet Sethi.

Alyona Kapoor and Sanjeev Kapoor.

Nandini Khanna with husband Chandan Prabhakar and their daughter.

Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan.

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Priyanka and husband Kiku Sharda who returns to television with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Chitrani Lahiri and Bappi Lahiri.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar