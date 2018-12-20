Bigg Boss 12: Who will get evicted this week? PREDICT!

: Who will get evicted this week? PREDICT!

December 20, 2018 13:48 IST

Will Karanvir or Sreesanth be shown the door?

Bigg Boss 12 is less than two weeks (11 days to be exact) away from its finale and each day is critical for the contestants staying in the house.

Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur qualified for the Ticket To Finale round after winning the fire station task.

Later, Bigg Boss set a new task where the three had to listen to what the other contestants had to say about them.

The winner of the task would become the first contestant to enter the finale round.

That lucky contestant was Surbhi.

It will be interesting to see who else joins her.

The rest of the housemates, Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan, Romil Choudhary, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karanvir Bohra have been nominated this week for eviction.

