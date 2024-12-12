News
Retail inflation eases to 5.48% in Nov

Retail inflation eases to 5.48% in Nov

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 12, 2024 18:23 IST
Retail inflation slowed to 5.48 per cent in November compared to 6.21 per cent in October, mainly due to easing food prices, especially vegetables, according to government data released on Thursday.

Inflation

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

According to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basked reduced to 9.04 per cent in November. It was 10.87 per cent in October and 8.70 per cent in November 2023.

 

"During the month of November 2024, a significant decline in inflation is observed in vegetables, pulses and products, sugar and confectionary, fruits, eggs, milk and products, spices, transport and communication and personal care and effects subgroups," the NSO said.

The CPI-based headline inflation increased from an average of 3.6 per cent during July-August to 5.5 per cent in September and further to 6.2 per cent in October 2024, the highest in more than a year since September 2023.

Last week, the Reserve Bank raised the inflation projection for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent.

It also said that the lingering food price pressures are likely to keep headline inflation elevated in the December quarter.

Consumer price index (CPI)-based headline inflation increased from an average of 3.6 per cent during July-August to 5.5 per cent in September and further to 6.2 per cent in October 2024.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
