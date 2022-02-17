Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Bappida

Bappi Lahiri, who enthralled Hindi cinema lovers with his remarkable music in the 1980s and 1990s, was cremated at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of family, friends and fans on February 17.

Bappida, 69, died on Tuesday, February 15, night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, a short distance away from Lahiri House where he lived.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The police had barricaded the lane leading to the singer's home to help manage the gathering crowds.

Bappida's mortal remains, with the singer's trademark black sunglasses still intact, were placed in an open truck, decorated with marigold and chrysanthemums flowers.

His pictures were placed in the front and the side of the truck with Bhavpurna Shradhanjali written on it.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Bappida's family, including wife Chitrani Lahiri, son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Bansal boarded the open truck along with Rupali Ganguly and other relatives.

The truck was followed by a convoy of cars, including police vans and two ambulances.

The distance of 10 minutes from his home to the Pawan Hans crematorium was covered in nearly an hour, as the lorry made its way amidst fans and onlookers.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Bappa, who arrived in Mumbai from Los Angeles with his family at around 3 am on Thursday, performed the last rites, often breaking down during the rituals.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

At the cremation, daughter Rema was inconsolable.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Vidya Balan, Deb Mukherjee, Udit Narayan, and film-maker K C Bokadia, who had worked with the composer on his 1990 Amitabh Bachchan starrer Aaj Ka Arjun, attended the cremation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Salma Agha, who sang Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki for Bappida and is rarely seen in public, at the funeral.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shakti Kapoor, T-Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar and Mika Singh at the funeral.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ila Arun, Alka Yagnik at the funeral.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhijeet Bhattacharya at the crematorium.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Bappida's son-in-law Gobind Bansal, Bappa's wife Tanisha, daughter Rema Bansal and grandson Swastik Bansal pay their respects.

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Shrabani Mukherjee comforts Chitrani Lahiri.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Chitrani Lahiri was inconsolable from the time her husband's mortal remains left Lahiri House for the last time.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Bappa and Gobind Bansal perform the last rites.

Reportage: PTI