All We Imagine As Light Gets Critics Choice Awards Nom

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light continues to shine on the global stage.

Following two Golden Globe nominations, the movie has now been nominated for the Critics Choice Awards 2025 in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The other films nominated in the category are Emilia Perez, Flow, I'm Still Here, Kneecap and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, All We Imagine As Light has earned raves at international film festivals as well as with critics and audiences back home.

The Indo-French co-production, spearheaded by Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India), is the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the main section of the Cannes film festival, where it won the prestigious Grand Prix.

Film folk have been congratulating Kapadia on social media.

Anil Kapoor writes, 'What a monumental recognition of Indian cinema and the storytelling prowess of @payalkapadiafilm! So incredibly proud.'

Sonam Kapoor adds, 'Such a proud moment, 2 Golden Globes for All We Imagine As Light. You're incredible @payalkapadiafilm.'

Rajkummar Rao also congratulated the film-maker, writing, 'Congratulations @payalkapadiafilm! This is awesome. All the very best. Rooting for you.'

The Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by Chelsea Handler on January 12. You can watch the ceremony live on Lionsgate Play on January 13 at 5:30 am.