Alia-Ranveer: The new jodi in Bollywood

Last updated on: January 02, 2019 12:40 IST

Here's the latest poster from Gully Boy, the first film to feature these two talented actors together.

While the New Year will witness fresh pairings in Bollywood, there's one jodi fans can't get enough of!

And, going by the film's latest poster, it looks like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are going to create some crazy on-screen magic with Gully Boy!

Alia revealed the latest Gully Boy poster on Instagram, the first to show the two of them together. They are connected by the same pair of earphones but are looking in opposite directions.

The other poster reveals Ranveer's look from the film and introduces him as 'the voice of the streets'.

He looks uber cool in a hooded sweater as he stares into oblivion.

The background is layered with a lined sheet that has lyrics written on it.

Yesterday, both Ranveer and Alia took to their social media accounts to share Gully Boy's first poster, in which the Lootera actor has his back to the camera as he stares at the sun rising over a building.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy.

The film, which is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya after Dil Dhadkne Do, is set to hit the big screen on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial, Takht. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Alia other films include Brahmastra opposite rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and the multistarrer, Kalank.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram