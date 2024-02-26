Alia, Ranbir, Rani Party With Bhansali, 60

Bollywood stars visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali to wish him on his 60th birthday.

Rani Mukerji, who featured in what is arguably her finest role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black.

Alia Bhatt, star of Bhansali's last hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, will feature in his Love and War.

It will star Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor who made his movie debut in Bhansali's Saawariya.

Vicky Kaushal will join Alia and Ranbir in Love And War.

Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar will soon stream on Netflix, it stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, his niece Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Richa Chadha in lead roles.

'Happy birthday my dearest Sanjay sir. Thank you for the unending inspiration, Thank you for your genius mind, your heart full of love,, for never ever allowing us to give up!' says Aditi.

'Thank you for your fierce passion, for being the most amazing teacher, the endless beauty, the detail, the laughter, the music, the dancing , the yummiest ghar ka nashta which is like an Akshay patram.

'And most most importantly thank you for your love and the belief. Thank you for being you Sanjay sir. May you always be surrounded by all that you love and all the people who love you. Love you sir.'

'I can describe my life as an actor by dividing my career into two parts... pre-SLB and post SLB!' says Richa Chadha.

'What can I even say about you? We know how we feel. We know the point where our ideas meet mid-air and give birth to magic... no words are uttered, the set looks on... but a gaze is exchanged and a new character is born each time, a character that will outlive both you and me... and that is your love-soaked, moist-eyed gift to the world. I love you.'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sister Bela Segal and niece Sharmin Segal Mehta.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar