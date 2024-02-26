News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia, Ranbir, Rani Party With Bhansali, 60

Alia, Ranbir, Rani Party With Bhansali, 60

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 26, 2024 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood stars visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali to wish him on his 60th birthday.

Rani Mukerji, who featured in what is arguably her finest role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black.

 

Alia Bhatt, star of Bhansali's last hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, will feature in his Love and War.

 

It will star Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor who made his movie debut in Bhansali's Saawariya.

 

Vicky Kaushal will join Alia and Ranbir in Love And War.

 

Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar will soon stream on Netflix, it stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, his niece Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Richa Chadha in lead roles.

'Happy birthday my dearest Sanjay sir. Thank you for the unending inspiration, Thank you for your genius mind, your heart full of love,, for never ever allowing us to give up!' says Aditi.

'Thank you for your fierce passion, for being the most amazing teacher, the endless beauty, the detail, the laughter, the music, the dancing , the yummiest ghar ka nashta which is like an Akshay patram.

'And most most importantly thank you for your love and the belief. Thank you for being you Sanjay sir. May you always be surrounded by all that you love and all the people who love you. Love you sir.'

 

'I can describe my life as an actor by dividing my career into two parts... pre-SLB and post SLB!' says Richa Chadha.

'What can I even say about you? We know how we feel. We know the point where our ideas meet mid-air and give birth to magic... no words are uttered, the set looks on... but a gaze is exchanged and a new character is born each time, a character that will outlive both you and me... and that is your love-soaked, moist-eyed gift to the world. I love you.'

 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sister Bela Segal and niece Sharmin Segal Mehta.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'What's There To Celebrate?' Bhansali@60
'What's There To Celebrate?' Bhansali@60
The Many Faces of a Bhansali Heroine
The Many Faces of a Bhansali Heroine
'A film like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam just happens'
'A film like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam just happens'
PIX: India down England by 5 wkts; seal series 3-1
PIX: India down England by 5 wkts; seal series 3-1
Puja to continue in Gyanvapi mosque's cellar: HC
Puja to continue in Gyanvapi mosque's cellar: HC
'Kumar Shahani's was no ordinary mind'
'Kumar Shahani's was no ordinary mind'
Hardik Pandya back in action!
Hardik Pandya back in action!

More like this

Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali Makes HIT Films

Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali Makes HIT Films

'We are not making Pakeezah'

'We are not making Pakeezah'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances