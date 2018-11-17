Abu-Sandeep to create Priyanka's bridal outfit

November 17, 2018 08:48 IST

Though PeeCee has invited her Bollywood friends, only Hrithik is likely to attend.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their roka ceremony in Mumbai in August. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding next month will be a far more elaborate and crowded affair than her Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone's wedding in Lake Como.

For one, Priyanka has invited many of her friends from the fraternity including the Roshans, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji (with husband Aditya Chopra who has so far never attended any filmland wedding except his own) and many others.

However none of the Khan superstars -- Priyanka reportedly fell out with Salman Khan after she abruptly walked out of Bharat; she has not worked with Aamir Khan; and Shah Rukh Khan, well what can we say -- or Akshay Kumar is expected to attend. The attendance from Nick Jonas's side will be far more prominent.

"Priyanka's family and that, of course, includes Parineeti Chopra, will be in full attendance. From the Bollywood fraternity's A-listers only Hrithik Roshan and his dad Rakesh Roshan are expected to attend the wedding," a source in the know reveals to Subhash K Jha.

At Priyanka and Nick's roka ceremony in Mumbai in August, Alia Bhatt was the only major star present.

"Nick's extended family and a lot of his friends will be coming to Jodhpur for the wedding," the source added.

Priyanka's bridal outfit for the wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur will be designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nick Jonas will be dressed in traditional Hindu groom wear, a sherwani-topped outfit.

While security arrangement at Umaid Bhawan will be tight, we hear the media will have access to photo-opportunities outside the wedding venue where the couple will pose for the cameras after the ceremony.