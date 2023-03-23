News
Women Take Charge For Gudi Padwa

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
March 23, 2023 18:33 IST
Gudi Padwa is celebrated across Maharashtra as the Marathi New Year.

On this day, Maharashtrians hoist a gudi (an inverted kalash wrapped in bright zari cloth) in front of their homes, get dressed in colourful, traditional clothes and feast on sumptuous preparations.

Traditionally, Maharashtrian women wear a kashta or a nauvari -- a nine-yard saree tucked at the back, while the men are dressed in a kurta pyjama and sport a saffron turban.

Glimpses of how Gudi Padwa was celebrated.

 

IMAGE: Leading the rally of women to a temple was kabaddi player Neha Ghadge on a Royal Enfield. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: What would a celebration in Maharashtra be without the folk dance that was born here, the Lezim. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The women also took charge of the dhol. The dhol, which looks easy to play, can take a toll on your lower back with its weight! Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A gudi, like this one, is prayed to and installed outside homes, windows and on society premises. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Gudi Padwa celebrated in Dheeraj Enclave, Borivali East, north west Mumbai, saw women take centre stage. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Young women dressed in traditional attire celebrate Gudi Padwa in Nagpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: People dressed in traditional attire on the occasion of Gudi Padwa at Girgaon, south Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Gudi Padwa celebrations in Girgaon, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: A child dressed in traditional attire takes part in the Gudi Padwa procession at Girgaon. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women dance during the procession in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: RSS volunteers take part in Path Sanchalan on the occasion of Gudi Padwa in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artistes take part in a procession to celebrate Gudi Padwa in Solapur. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The beat of the chenda while celebrating Gudi Padwa at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A model of the Tejas aircraft displayed in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa.Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
