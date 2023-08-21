Will AI steal your job?

Worried about how AI will impact your job?

rediffGURU R P Yadav will answer your questions HERE.

Will AI (artificial intelligence) replace you in the workplace?

Will AI make it more difficult for you to get a job?

A recent survey by HR solutions provider Genius Consulants shows that a significant number of employees believe AI platforms will gradually replace human beings in the workplace.

"While many employees see the benefits these technologies bring, others have valid concerns about their implications," Genius Consultants CEO R P Yadav told PTI.

"We should recognise the importance of striking a balance between harnessing the potential of AI and addressing the legitimate concerns of our workforce," he added.

Do you have concerns about how AI will impact your job?

Ask rediffGURU R P Yadav your questions HERE.