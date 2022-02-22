Why Is Manish Malhotra At The Taj?

Designer Manish Malhotra took a trip down memory lane and visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

'Went to Taj Mahal from Pakistan with my parents when I was in high school,' he revealed on Instagram.

'My father bought sindoor for his Hindu friends in Karachi. It's been decades now, but I still remember one friend whom we used to call Uncle Sharma.

'Those were the days when there was no hatred, no animosity between the two nations.'

'Today, I understand its impeccable architecture and intricate art much more. I was overwhelmed by its timeless beauty.'

Please click on the images for a look at Manish at the Taj.

IMAGE: Manish's touristy moment at the Taj.

All photographs: ANI

IMAGE: Lady police personnel posted at the Taj wanted a pic with the designer to the stars.

IMAGE: Manish is all smiles as he soaks in the beauty of the Taj.