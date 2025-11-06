Why Indians Are Enslaved To Toxic Bosses

'I try to convince myself to stay calm, do my work and not let his behaviour get to me. Some days it works; most days, it doesn't.'

A viral Reddit post reveals how Indians are silently enduring toxic workplaces they cannot afford to leave.

Going by the responses this post has elicited on Reddit and empathy on social media, the confession has become a mirror for millions of Indian professionals -- overworked, underappreciated and unable to quit.

Behind every paycheck lies a quiet act of endurance.

The silent battle of India's trapped workers

On an ordinary weekday, an anonymous Reddit user sat down to type out something most working professionals only whisper to themselves -- a confession of exhaustion, helplessness and quiet endurance.

The post, titled 'Toxic Boss and My Responsibilities', resonated with readers who saw their own reflection in those weary sentences.

'I've been working in the same company for over 7.5 years,' the writer begins, describing a manager whose cruelty has become routine.

'He constantly belittles, shifts blame and turns small things into reasons to scold me... I've seen him target others too, but when it happens to you day after day, it slowly eats away at your confidence.'

It's not just about micromanagement or an unpleasant superior for this writer; it's about the slow erosion of confidence that comes from being undermined daily. In one chilling line, the writer recalls being told, 'You should see a psychiatrist because you have some issues.'

The post is a lament. The real pain lies not in the abuse itself but in the inability to walk away.

The trap of responsibility

For this worker, escape isn't a luxury they can afford.

The post details commitments -- ageing parents with medical needs, a city they cannot leave and a postgraduate degree being pursued alongside full-time work. 'I can't just leave right now, I have family responsibilities... and I can't risk joining a new employer because no one else would allow me the study leave I need for studying around the exams.'

It's a scenario that many Indians will find familiar -- duty before desire, stability before sanity. Work, in this case, is not just a livelihood -- it is the axis around which the entire life of a household revolves. To quit would be to risk collapsing that fragile balance.

'I'm stuck -- not because I'm weak or lazy but because life sometimes doesn't give you better options,' the post reads. It's a quiet admission of strength disguised as surrender.

The emotional toll

The words that follow could be mistaken for a journal entry except they echo the experiences of a generation.

Every morning, the author says, begins with a pep talk; a small act of self-preservation. 'I try to convince myself to stay calm, do my work and not let his behaviour get to me. Some days it works; most days, it doesn't.'

The fatigue is palpable.

'I feel like I'm hanging by a thread,' he writes. 'I've given up on this and have lost my spark to perform here.'

It's a statement that carries the weight of quiet despair -- the kind that doesn't erupt but settles, turning ambition into obligation. Over time, even the will to resist wears thin. The line between endurance and numbness blurs.

When the situation escalates into 'heated arguments that go on for more than an hour,' one senses that the relationship between employee and employer has decayed beyond repair. Yet, the author doesn't plan to quit. There's a plan and it involves waiting out the storm.

'I must stay here anyhow for at least three more years,' the post reads. 'After that, I have plans with my friend to do something of our own once we have enough funds.'

Three more years: A countdown -- not of hope, but of survival.

A collective cry in digital silence

The reason this post struck a chord wasn't because it was unique; it was because it was ordinary.

Thousands of Indian employees endure the same fate in silence -- balancing toxic workplaces with financial and family responsibilities.

On social media, responses poured in -- people offering empathy, advice and shared stories of enduring abusive managers while supporting dependents.

Behind the anonymity of the screen lies a cross-section of India's middle class -- salaried professionals tied to EMI payments, dependent parents and career pathways that leave little room for risk. For many, a job is not something to love; it's something to survive.

The Redditor's post gave shape to this unspoken truth -- that endurance, not ambition, defines much of the country's workforce.

In that sense, the post isn't just about one bad boss; it's about a system that traps people in cycles of dependency and guilt.

A person cannot afford to quit because others rely on them. They cannot move cities because their parents need care. They cannot switch jobs because their employer allows them flexibility for studies -- a privilege they cannot risk losing. The freedom to choose is replaced by the fear of losing stability.

The invisible workforce of compromise

India's professional class has long been praised for its resilience -- for staying back late, accepting extra work and tolerating unreasonable expectations. But this resilience often masks something more troubling: resignation.

When the Reddit user says, 'I'm not asking for sympathy,' it isn't false modesty -- it's exhaustion. He knows that others are living the same story. He knows that in this economy, sympathy doesn't pay bills.

The post ends with a simple question: 'If anyone reading this has been through something similar... how did you survive it without losing your mind or your self-respect?'

It's an appeal for both solutions and solidarity. It asks: How do people carry on when quitting feels like betrayal -- not just of a company, but of family, duty and self-worth?

Between patience and breaking point

Psychologists often call this phenomenon learned endurance -- the point where a person becomes accustomed to suffering because escape seems impractical.

The Reddit post doesn't use clinical language but the signs are clear -- burnout, loss of motivation, emotional fatigue and a sense of entrapment. 'Basically, I have given up on this,' the writer admits.

It's a line that captures the core of the modern professional's dilemma where survival has replaced satisfaction.

There is also a haunting honesty in the writer's restraint.

Despite years of belittlement and conflict, he doesn't lash out. Instead, he analyses the situation with weary acceptance, even finding a grim humour in the predicament.

The very fact that he continues to study, plan and look ahead to starting something new is itself a form of defiance.

What makes this story so universally human

At its heart, the Reddit post is about the emotional mathematics of adulthood -- how people trade happiness for security and dignity for duty. It's about how the weight of responsibility can turn even ambition into a cage.

It's not a story of failure but of endurance -- of someone who continues to show up every day not because they love their job but because life has given them no other viable choice.

Perhaps that's why it resonated so widely. The post ends with a faint glimmer of hope that in three years, life might be different. Until then, the author will wake up, go to work, face the boss and hold on.

And somewhere across offices and screens, thousands of silent readers nod along -- because they, too, are counting down their own 'three more years.'