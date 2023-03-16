When the Gods Danced...

Theyyam -- also known as Kaliyattam or Tira -- is a colourful socio-religious dance form that is performed in the coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka.

This dance form is mainly performed by men, except the Devakoothu Theyyam which is only performed by women.

Glimpses from the Theyyam festival in Somwarpet, Karnataka.

IMAGE: A man dressed in the likeness of the Hindu deity Karimkutty Sasthappan performs during the Theyyam festival. All photographs: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

IMAGE: A man dressed in the likeness of the Hindu deity Pottan.

IMAGE: A man dressed as Pottan lies on burning cinders of coal.

IMAGE: A man dressed in the likeness of the Hindu deity Bhagavathy.

IMAGE: Another man dressed in the likeness of the Hindu deity Bhagavathy.

IMAGE: A man dressed Bhagavathy performs with swords.

IMAGE: A man dressed in the likeness of the Hindu deity Kandakarnan.

IMAGE: A man dressed in the likeness of the Hindu deity Agni Kandakarnan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com