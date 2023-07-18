News
What Indians Order Most On Zomato

What Indians Order Most On Zomato

By Puneet Wadhwa
July 18, 2023 10:59 IST
'North Indian cuisine dominates on Zomato.'

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The research and broking house Jefferies has analysed data available on Zomato Food Trends -- a platform launched in June 2023 that provides granular visibility into Zomato's supply-demand trends across cuisines and geographies -- between July 2022 and May 2023.

'North Indian cuisine dominates on Zomato with almost around 25 per cent contribution to both orders and gross merchandise value, followed by Biryani,' Vivek Maheshwari, Jithin John and Kunal Shah of Jefferies wrote in a recent note.

'Asian (Oriental/Chinese) gets ordered as much as Pizza, closely followed by South Indian food, all of which are around 9-10 per cent in terms of order volume,' Maheshwari, John and Shah add.

'Of course, city-wise dynamics are different -- so, north Indian food is 32 per cent in Delhi (NCR) compared to 18-20 per cent in Bangalore/Hyderabad and 13 per cent in Chennai,' they point out .

These cities -- NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad -- contribute over 55 per cent of Zomato's orders.

Interestingly, NCR, the report said, alone is the largest market for Zomato that contributes 15 per cent of its orders, while Bengaluru is at 11 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 9 per cent.

'At all India level, Chicken Biryani is the #1 dish followed by Chaat (street food), ' note Maheshwari, John and Shah.

'Chicken Biryani is also in the top for 4 out of top-8 cities with other four -- NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad -- prioritising Chaat, as the numero uno dish,' they add.

'On a per-dish basis, the average price point in most cuisines is well below Rs 250. An average north Indian dish sells at Rs 169, while a south Indian dish comes to Rs 109,' they say.

'A typical pizza retails at Rs 220, while Biryani has the highest average selling price at Rs 248 among popular cuisines, based on the data reported,' Jefferies said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Puneet Wadhwa
