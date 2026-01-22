What Does It Cost To Live Per Day?

What does it cost per day for a single person to live in different countries?
Here is a sampling of expenses for various places around the globe, as per 2025 figures from both World Population Review and Numbeo.
It is a daily estimate calculated by adding average monthly housing costs (for a resident with a long-term rental arrangement) to regular outgoings and expenses.
Visitors should note that short-term stays and travel-related spending are likely to be considerably higher than the amounts quoted here.
All figures are in US dollars.
|Country
|Costs
|Singapore
|$107.30
|Iceland
|$106.50
|Switzerland
|$106.30
|Ireland
|$90.07
|United Kingdom
|$79.67
|United States of America
|$83.47
|Australia
|$74.40
|United Arab Emirates
|$69.63
|New Zealand
|$62.07
|Germany
|$59.27
|Kuwait
|$47.63
|Maldives
|$44.47
|Sierra Leone
|$44.27
|Saudi Arabia
|$42.30
|Costa Rica
|$41.90
|Japan
|$39.43
|Jamaica
|$38.30
|Chile
|$33.97
|South Africa
|$32.97
|Mexico
|$32.60
|Sudan
|$31.07
|Nigeria
|$30.07
|Turkey
|$29.93
|Thailand
|$29.23
|Argentina
|$28.73
|Venezuela
|$27.43
|Bosnia
|$26.37
|Brazil
|$24.17
|Kenya
|$23.73
|Malaysia
|$22.93
|China
|$21.63
|Philippines
|$20.63
|Vietnam
|$20.53
|Iran
|$20.27
|Indonesia
|$19.43
|Sri Lanka
|$18.47
|Syria
|$17.90
|Central African Republic
|$17.43
|India
|$14.57
|Bhutan
|$14.30
|Bangladesh
|$13.77
|Pakistan
|$12.90
|Nepal
|$12.80
|Egypt
|$12.80