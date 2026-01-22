HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Does It Cost To Live Per Day?

What Does It Cost To Live Per Day?

By REDIFF MONEY
2 Minutes Read
January 22, 2026 15:59 IST

What does it cost per day for a single person to live in different countries?

Here is a sampling of expenses for various places around the globe, as per 2025 figures from both World Population Review and Numbeo.

It is a daily estimate calculated by adding average monthly housing costs (for a resident with a long-term rental arrangement) to regular outgoings and expenses.

Visitors should note that short-term stays and travel-related spending are likely to be considerably higher than the amounts quoted here.

All figures are in US dollars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravish Maqsood/Asad Photo Maldives/Komank Suardana/Farman Ansari/Roshan Pokharel/Erwan Grey/Pexels
CountryCosts
Singapore $107.30
Iceland $106.50
Switzerland $106.30
Ireland $90.07
United Kingdom $79.67
United States of America $83.47
Australia $74.40
United Arab Emirates $69.63
New Zealand $62.07
Germany $59.27
Kuwait $47.63
Maldives $44.47
Sierra Leone $44.27
Saudi Arabia $42.30
Costa Rica $41.90
Japan $39.43
Jamaica $38.30
Chile $33.97
South Africa $32.97
Mexico $32.60
Sudan $31.07
Nigeria $30.07
Turkey $29.93
Thailand $29.23
Argentina $28.73
Venezuela $27.43
Bosnia $26.37
Brazil $24.17
Kenya $23.73
Malaysia $22.93
China $21.63
Philippines $20.63
Vietnam $20.53
Iran $20.27
Indonesia $19.43
Sri Lanka $18.47
Syria $17.90
Central African Republic $17.43
India $14.57
Bhutan $14.30
Bangladesh $13.77
Pakistan $12.90
Nepal $12.80
Egypt $12.80
REDIFF MONEY
