Watch: When Modi promoted yoga in Argentina

November 30, 2018 11:50 IST

Yoga is India's gift to the world for health, wellness and peace, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said.

IMAGE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during a sideline event ahead of the Group 20 summit called "Yoga por la paz" (Peace through Yoga) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 29, 2018. Photograph: Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering at ‘Yoga For Peace’ event in Buenos Aires, November 29 said that yoga is a gift to the world for health, wellness and peace.

"Today's programme is called "Yoga For Peace," PM Narendra Modi said.

"It is difficult to find a better name than this for a yoga program," Modi told the audience in Argentina.

IMAGE: Participants perform yoga and meditation organised by Art of Living in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photographs: Ministry of External Affairs India/Twitter

"Yoga helps us acquire better mental and physical health. It gives strength to our body and peace to our mind."

"When there will be peace in a person's mind there will be peace in family, society, country and the world. Yoga is India's gift to the world for health, wellness and peace," he added.

Watch the video below to see how Narendra Modi addressed the audience in Argentina.

IMAGE: Participants perform yoga as part of Yoga for peace in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Argentina to attend 13th G20 Summit.

PM Modi's visit will conclude on December 1.