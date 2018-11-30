Watch: When Modi promoted yoga in Argentina

Yoga is India's gift to the world for health, wellness and peace, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering at ‘Yoga For Peace’ event in Buenos Aires, November 29 said that yoga is a gift to the world for health, wellness and peace.
"Today's programme is called "Yoga For Peace," PM Narendra Modi said.
"It is difficult to find a better name than this for a yoga program," Modi told the audience in Argentina.
"Yoga helps us acquire better mental and physical health. It gives strength to our body and peace to our mind."
"When there will be peace in a person's mind there will be peace in family, society, country and the world. Yoga is India's gift to the world for health, wellness and peace," he added.
Watch the video below to see how Narendra Modi addressed the audience in Argentina.
The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Argentina to attend 13th G20 Summit.
PM Modi's visit will conclude on December 1.
this
Comment
article