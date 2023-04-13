Vishu Recipe: Chef Sara's Olan

Olan is a wholesome and unusual Kerala-style curry made with ash gourd, cowpeas and coconut milk.

Eaten on Vishu, the Malayali New Year, which falls on Saturday, April 15, 2023, Chef Sara Jacob Nair's comforting dish goes well with red rice and fried fish or fried prawns, prawn pickle or prawn papad.

Sara is the chef and founding partner of Nair On Fire, a chain of delivery kitchens in Mumbai.

Olan

Servings: 4

Ingredients

200 gm lal lobiya or red cowpeas

200 ml thick (first) coconut milk

400 ml thinner (second) coconut milk

6 green chillies, cut in half lengthwise

15-20 curry leaves

300 gm white pumpkin, cleaned

2 tbsp coconut oil

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Method