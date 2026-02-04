UGC NET December 2025 Result: The Complete Candidate Guide

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET December 2025 session results today, February 4.

Following the successful release of the CSIR-NET results on January 30, lakhs of candidates can now check their scores to determine eligibility for assistant professorship, junior research fellowship (JRF) and PhD admissions.

Official websites to check your UGC NET result

To avoid delays caused by heavy traffic, candidates should use any of the three official portals listed below.

The scorecard will not be sent via email or post; it must be downloaded online.

Primary portal for checking your UGC NET result

https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ (external link)

Secondary portal for checking your UGC NET result

https://nta.ac.in/ (external link)

Direct scorecard link

https://ugcnetjun2025.ntaonline.in/scorecard/index (external link)

Step-by-step process to download scorecard

The link is officially live.

Follow these steps to secure your result

Visit one of the official websites listed above.

Locate the link titled ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ or ‘Scorecard Download’ on the homepage.

Enter credentials

Provide your application number, date of birth and the security pin (Captcha) shown on the screen.

Submit and view

Your subject-wise marks, percentile scores and qualifying status will be displayed.

Save and print

Download the PDF.

Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies (digital and printed) for PhD admissions and document verification.

Pro tips for result day server lag

If the site is unresponsive, wait 5–10 minutes rather than refreshing constantly.

DigiLocker

Your official e-Certificate and JRF award letter will be uploaded to the DigiLocker within 15–20 days. Ensure your Aadhaar is linked for a smooth download.

Understanding the new three-category result system

In accordance with recent UGC guidelines, your scorecard will now categorise your eligibility into one of three paths:

Category 1: Eligible for JRF, assistant professor and PhD admission (JRF validity: 3 years).

Category 2: Eligible for assistant professor and PhD admission (Lifetime validity).

Category 3: Eligible for PhD admission only (Category 3 scores are valid for one year only; and 70 per cent weightage is given to this score for PhD entrance while 30 per cent is based on the interview performance at the university).

Understanding normalisation and final keys

The percentile method

For subjects conducted across multiple shifts (such as history or commerce), the NTA uses the Equi-percentile method. This ensures that the difficulty level of different shifts is balanced and your score reflects your relative performance.

Final answer key

The NTA typically releases the final answer key alongside the scorecard. If a question was ‘dropped’ during the challenge period, marks are generally awarded to all candidates who appeared for that shift.

No re-evaluation

As per the NTA policy, there is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of the final scores.