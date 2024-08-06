Too Much Screen Time? How You Can Protect Your Eyes

Every 20 minutes, take a 20 second break and look at something which is 20 feet away from you.

This exercise helps relax the eye muscles and reduces fatigue, says ophthalmologist and aesthetic surgeon Dr Sneha Shah.

Screen time has become a critical part of our everyday life in today's digital world.

Whether it's for work, education or leisure, we tend to spend a considerable amount of time every day just staring at our screens.

One of the biggest downsides of the digital revolution is the increasing dependence on electronic devices, leading to digital eye strain.

Digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome, is a group of eye- and vision-related problems that result from the prolonged use of digital devices.

Some of the symptoms are listed below:

Eye discomfort and fatigue: Extended screen time can cause the eyes to feel tired and uncomfortable.

Blurred vision: Focusing on any screen for a long time can lead to dryness and irritation in the eyes, leading to blurred vision

Headaches: Straining your eyes can lead to extreme headaches, especially when one already has vision issues.

Neck and shoulder pain: Poor posture can, along with extended screen time, lead to musculoskeletal problems.

How to reduce the effect of digital eye strain

1. Follow the 20-20-20 rule

The 20-20-20 rule is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to reduce eye strain.

Every 20 minutes, take a break that is at least 20 seconds long, and look at something which is 20 feet away from you.

This exercise helps in relaxing the eye muscles and reduces fatigue.

2. Adjust your screen position

Proper positioning of the screen is important for minimising eye strain. Following these basic instructions can help:

Distance: Keep your screen at about an arm's length away from your eyes.

Height: The top of your screen should be at, or slightly below, eye level; this allows you to look slightly downward at the screen which will be more comfortable for your eyes.

Angle: Tilt your screen slightly backward about 10-20 degrees to reduce the glare and ensure a comfortable viewing angle.

3. Optimise lighting and reduce glare

Excessive or improper lighting can increase eye strain. To optimise your lighting, follow the following steps:

Try ambient lighting: Make sure that the room is properly lit to reduce the contrast between the screen and its surroundings.

Avoid overhead lights: Overhead lighting can create a glare on your screen, which is why desk lamps with adjustable arms are recommended.

Minimise screen glare: Use an anti-glare screen protector or position your screen to avoid reflections from windows and other light sources.

4. Adjust screen settings

Tweaking your device's settings can significantly reduce eye strain.

Brightness: Adjust the screen's brightness level to match the surrounding lighting. Screens that are too bright or too dim can strain your eyes.

Contrast: Increase the contrast to make the text more readable.

Text size and colour: Increase text size and choose high-contrast colours to reduce the effort required to read on the screen.

5. Blue light filters

By using blue light filters or night mode settings, one can reduce blue light exposure which greatly contributes to eye strain and disrupts sleep patterns.

6. Blink more frequently

Blinking moistens your eyes and prevents dryness. When using screens, people are more likely to blink less.

You need to make a conscious effort to blink more often, especially while using digital devices.

You can check with your doctor and also try using artificial tears if your eyes feel particularly dry.

7. Practise eye exercises

Regular eye exercises can help in reducing strain and improving focus.

Some simple exercises are:

Focus change: Hold a pen or your thumb a few inches from your eyes.

Focus on the object, then shift your focus to something 20 feet away. Repeat several times.

This helps you shift your focus and move your eyes, allowing your eye muscles to relax and improve your concentration.

Figure eight: Trace an imaginary figure eight with your eyes at a comfortable distance. This exercise helps in improving the flexibility of the eye muscles.

8. Maintain proper posture

Good posture not only supports your overall health but also reduces eye strain to a certain extent.

Make sure that your chair provides adequate support. Keep your feet flat on the ground.

Remember that your computer screen should be at eye level to prevent neck and shoulder strain.

As we all know, we are living in a technologically driven world flooded with digital devices; this is why it is of utmost importance to be proactive about eye health.

By incorporating the above-mentioned strategies, you can minimise digital eye strain.

Providing your eyes with adequate rest and optimising screen settings can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and enjoy the benefits of technology without compromising on your eye health.

