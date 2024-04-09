The Man Who Loves India

Popular YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri has a few confessions to make and Abhishek Mande Bhot is most willing to lend an ear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khalid Al Ameri/Instagram

He's happy. He's friendly. He certainly laughs a lot. And he absolutely, absolutely loves biryani.

But first, in a fun-filled conversation with Abhishek Mande Bhot, popular UAE-based YouTuber, Khalid Al Ameri -- whose channel has over 3.44 million subscribers and 200 videos -- explains why he is totally in love with India.

Stereotypes, he agrees with Abhishek, exist in every country.

Here he is, debunking a few.

The man who makes everyone smile has a superpower. It's not something everyone can do so he's quite thrilled that he can gift this to his viewers.

For a man who has eaten an amazing number of biryanis, he makes the big reveal.

The best biryani in the world is during a visit he made to India. No, it was not in his favourite Indian destination, Kerala... not in Hyderabad... not in Mumbai... but in...

He has a fun take on excuses as well, especially work-related ones :)