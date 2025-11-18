Oppo X9 Pro Unveiled In India

Oppo has officially introduced its Find X9 range to the Indian market, bringing with it the advanced Dimensity 9500 platform and an exceptionally large battery setup that crosses the 7,000mAh threshold.

All photographs: Kind courtesy OPPO

1. Display

The Oppo Find X9 Pro arrives with an expansive 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel that delivers an ultra-smooth 120Hz experience and reaches an astonishing peak luminance of 3,600 nits, giving viewers striking clarity, whether indoors or under harsh sunlight.

2. Processor

Performance is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and is equipped with a hefty 16 GB of memory and a roomy 512 GB of internal capacity, ensuring swift operation and ample space for everyday use.

3. Camera

It possesses a 50 MP main camera with optical stabilisation, a 50 MP ultra-wide module, a 200 MP Samsung HP5 periscope unit offering 3x optical reach, and a 2 MP multispectral assistant. For front-facing shots and clear video chats, the device employs a 50 MP Samsung JN5 sensor, ensuring crisp detail in every frame.

4. Battery

The handset has a substantial 7,500mAh power unit, complemented by rapid 80W wired charging and swift 50W wireless top-ups, allowing users to refill the device with ease and minimal waiting time.

5. Keep Your Eyes Relaxed

Its advanced screen system is crafted to shield your vision, whether you're winding down at night or stepping out into strong daylight. By using extremely dim light levels, rapid PWM control, and approvals from TÜV Rheinland as well as SGS, the device ensures a soothing, strain-free viewing experience at all times.

6. IP Rating

Thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a sturdy aerospace-level aluminium chassis, and protection ratings of IP66, IP68, and IP69, this device is engineered to handle splashes, dust, and the knocks of everyday life without issues.

7. Engineered For Cool, Constant Performance

With cutting-edge graphite layers and a broad vapour chamber managing heat, the phone stays impressively stable during heavy gameplay or power-hungry workloads, delivering fluid, lag-free operation from start to finish.

8. Price

The Find X9 Pro has a price tag of ₹1,09,999 and is offered in two elegant finishes -- Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

Pre-bookings for both models have already begun, and customers will be able to purchase them starting November 21 through Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo’s official site, as well as authorised offline outlets.