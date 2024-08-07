News
Tech Architects Are In Demand

Tech Architects Are In Demand

By Raghav Aggarwal
Last updated on: August 07, 2024 14:39 IST
A tech architect must have certifications across ERP platforms (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft) and Cloud platforms (MS, Google, Low code SAAS platforms such as Salesforce, and ServiceNow).

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tero/Pixabay.com
 

Amid rise in the number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the Big Four consultancies in India are increasing the hiring of technology architects, who design and manage the tech infrastructure supporting the GCCs.

With over 1,600 GCCs currently, India has become a top destination for foreign companies to establish these centres.

With a fast-growing economy and relatively cheaper human resource availability, this number is expected to touch 2,400 by 2030, according to EY.

"They (tech architects) translate business requirements into technical blueprints and ensure solutions align with business goals, emphasising scalability, security and efficiency," said Deepti Sagar, chief people and experience officer, Deloitte India.

These architects may not be techies in the truest sense, but play a big role in combining the digital needs of companies with other requirements like finance, and research and development.

Deloitte India has over 500 such architects and the company says there is a growing demand for them across the consultancy's clients.

"With the overall demand for architects across our clients growing at 20 to 25 per cent, Deloitte India has robust hiring plans in place to meet these growing demands," Sagar said.

Purushothaman KG, partner and head -- Technology Transformation & Telecom, KPMG in India said they have also increased the hiring of these architects.

"Our hiring strategy has been domain specific and platform specific," he said.

He said that a tech architect must have certifications across ERP platforms (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft) and Cloud platforms (MS, Google, Low code SAAS platforms such as Salesforce, and ServiceNow).

Ranjan Biswas, EY India leader for Technology, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and South region, said, "Our proposition for GCCs is a strong combination of business consultants and technology architects who work together to solve their business problems and, in many cases, lead their end-to-end transformation needs."

EY India's team servicing GCCs, including tech architects, has grown almost three times to about 11,000 people in 2023-24 from 4,200 in 2020-2021.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Raghav Aggarwal
Source: source
