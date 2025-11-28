Huawei Launches GT6 Pro In India

Huawei has launched its latest smartwatch series in India with the Watch GT6 Pro. The new models are designed for outdoor sports enthusiasts, offering features like cycling power monitoring, enhanced sleep tracking, and longer battery life.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Huawei

1. Display

The 1.47-inch AMOLED panel offers a noticeably bigger viewing area around 5.5 per cent, enhancing visual immersion.

2. Design

It boasts a titanium alloy body with sapphire glass for enhanced durability and features an AMOLED display that peaks at 3,000 nits of brightness.

3. GPS

The GT6 Pro also comes with Huawei’s new Sunflower GPS Positioning System, which the company says delivers more precise tracking for activities like trail running, hiking, cycling.

4. Battery

The smartwatch promises impressive endurance, offering up to 21 days of battery life thanks to its advanced high-silicon battery technology.

5. IP Rating

The timepiece offers all-round triple protection. It combines a tough metal coating, a specialised component layer and a sturdy waterproof design to provide scratch resistance, corrosion protection against sweat, and both IP69 and 5 ATM water resistance.

6. Pro-Level Fitness Tracking

Fitness enthusiasts can pair the watch with a heart rate strap, cadence sensor, power meter, or speed sensor via Bluetooth to access professional-grade metrics right on the wrist.

7. Sleep Monitoring

Additional highlights comprise improved sleep monitoring with advanced recovery insights, and over 100 exercise modes to choose from.