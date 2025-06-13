Study Advanced Data Science Online At IIT-Delhi

The eight-month intensive programme is designed to help professionals develop comprehensive expertise across both data science and decision science, said IIT-Delhi.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi), through its prestigious Continuing Education Programme (CEP), has commenced admissions for the fifth cohort of its online Advanced Certification In Data Science And Decision Science, a release said.

This eight-month intensive programme is designed to help professionals develop comprehensive expertise across both data science and decision science, said the institute.

As businesses increasingly turn to data-driven insights to inform key decisions, the ability to not only extract value from complex datasets but also apply those insights meaningfully is now a critical differentiator.

This programme is uniquely designed to bridge that divide -- equipping learners with cutting-edge skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, big data analytics and decision-making sciences. It combines robust academic theory with hands-on application through capstone projects, interactive sessions and a dedicated campus immersion experience at IIT Delhi, said the release.

According to industry forecasts, the global big data market is forecasted to exceed $103 billion by 2027, while the data science platform sector is growing at an estimated CAGR of 26.9 per cent from 2020 to 2027. India alone is projected to generate over 11 million job opportunities in data science by 2026, with hiring activity in the sector having surged by 46 per cent since 2019.

These trends highlight the significant demand for professionals who are not only technically proficient but also capable of translating data into actionable decisions.

Speaking about the programme, Professor Arpan Kar, department of management studies, IIT-Delhi, said, ‘The true value of data lies in its ability to shape informed decisions. IIT Delhi's Advanced Certification In Data Science And Decision Science is ideal for professionals aiming to pivot into the high-growth fields of analytics, AI and cognitive decision-making. With strong practical focus and tools like Python, SPSS, Orange and LINGO, it equips learners to apply advanced frameworks that drive meaningful organisational outcomes.’

The programme's extensive curriculum covers key modules such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, cognitive deep learning and GenAI, cognitive science and big data and decision-making frameworks using AHP, DEMATEL and LINDO-based optimisation.

Delivered through direct-to-device (D2D) format, learners will experience live faculty interactions, collaborative case discussions and guided hands-on assignments. A one-day campus immersion adds further depth to the learning experience through peer exchange and academic networking.

Candidates are assessed through structured evaluations comprising projects, examinations and real-time application tasks.

The programme is open to graduates and postgraduates in STEM, management or allied disciplines with a strong aptitude for mathematics.

Successful participants will be awarded a digital certificate from IIT-Delhi, marking their formal qualification in data science and decision science.

The course starts on July 5; classes will be held every Saturday, 9 am onwards.

The fee is Rs 1,89,000 + GST.

Graduates/post-graduates science, tech, engineering or management with a strong maths background will be preferred.

Candidates who score at least 50 per cent marks overall and have a minimum attendance of 40 per cent will receive a certificate of successful completion.

Candidates who score less than 50 per cent marks overall and have a minimum attendance of 40 per cent will receive a certificate of participation.