Why PETA is upset with Priyanka-Nick's wedding

December 04, 2018 12:08 IST

They congratulated the couple, but slammed them for 'animal cruelty' at the wedding.

Photograph: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PETA India is not pleased with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas using animals at their wedding.

It's a common tradition for the groom to arrive on a horse, and ahead of their wedding, Vogue magazine had reported that 'Jonas will dress like royalty, as is customary -- turban, sword -- and he'll ride in on a horse.'

Post the wedding, raising a concern about the use of horses and elephants at the wedding, PETA India tweeted, 'Dear Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals.'

'(Elephants) for weddings live in chains and horses are controlled with whips, spiked bits. People are rejecting elephant rides and having horse-free weddings,' they added.

PETA also uploaded a video titled Band, Baaja, Brutality, showcasing the ordeal horses have to go through at Indian weddings.

Some of Priyanka and Nick's fans too were upset with the use of animals at the wedding.

'What a horrible way to flaunt a wedding,' wrote a fan on Twitter. 'You would think these people could be role models.'

A section of Priyanka and Nick's fans have cracked down the use of firecrackers at the wedding too.

'Look at the hypocrisy of this woman,' added another. 'Begs for crackers to be banned on Diwali. But celebrates her wedding with fireworks.'

However, they are others who have come out in support of the actor.

'Why the selective outrage PETA?' questioned a fan. 'Where were you guys when we were having so many weddings in India every year and literally 80% of them use horses. But I have never heard you guys making a big deal? Why not try to take it up with the government and get it banned?'