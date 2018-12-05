rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 2018's most-liked tweet is...

2018's most-liked tweet is...

Last updated on: December 05, 2018 14:05 IST

Psst: It's not a pic from #DeepVeer or #Nickyanka's wedding.

Twitter India has released details about 2018's biggest moments in the country on the social media site.

Scroll down to see all the tweets that made new records. 

Most liked tweet of 2018

 

Virat Kohli's tweet of a Karva Chauth with Anushka Sharma got over 2,15,000 likes on Twitter. The cricketer's pic, which was captioned, 'My life. My universe. Karvachauth @anushkasharma,' REALLY won hearts on Twitter. 

Most retweeted tweet

 

According to Twitter India, Sunil Chhetri's appeal to football fans across the country asking them to fill the stadiums in for the Intercontinental Cup 2018 tugged at heartstrings as citizens united to support the home team. That post earned him the most retweeted tweet of the year for 2018.

The video tweet from Chhetri was retweeted almost a million times.

Most influential moments in India on Twitter in 2018

1. #Sarkar

2. #MeToo

3. #KarnatakaElections

4. #KeralaFloods

5. #Aadhaar

6. #JusticeForAsifa

7. #DeepVeer

8. #IPL2018

9. #WhistlePodu

10. #AsianGames2018

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Twitter India, Sunil Chhetri, Karva Chauth, Anushka Sharma, IPL2018
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use