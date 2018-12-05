2018's most-liked tweet is...

Last updated on: December 05, 2018 14:05 IST

Psst: It's not a pic from #DeepVeer or #Nickyanka's wedding.

Twitter India has released details about 2018's biggest moments in the country on the social media site.

Scroll down to see all the tweets that made new records.

Most liked tweet of 2018

Virat Kohli's tweet of a Karva Chauth with Anushka Sharma got over 2,15,000 likes on Twitter. The cricketer's pic, which was captioned, 'My life. My universe. Karvachauth @anushkasharma,' REALLY won hearts on Twitter.

Most retweeted tweet

According to Twitter India, Sunil Chhetri's appeal to football fans across the country asking them to fill the stadiums in for the Intercontinental Cup 2018 tugged at heartstrings as citizens united to support the home team. That post earned him the most retweeted tweet of the year for 2018.

The video tweet from Chhetri was retweeted almost a million times.

Most influential moments in India on Twitter in 2018

1. #Sarkar

2. #MeToo

3. #KarnatakaElections

4. #KeralaFloods

5. #Aadhaar

6. #JusticeForAsifa

7. #DeepVeer

8. #IPL2018

9. #WhistlePodu

10. #AsianGames2018