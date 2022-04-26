6 Foods To Improve Sperm Health

Dr Aswati Nair, fertility consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Delhi explains how foods like eggs, bananas and spinach help in improving sperm health.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daka/Pexels.com

We are all conscious of our health and want to lead a healthy lifestyle.

But how healthy is your sexual life?

Male infertility is a major cause of concern among young couples planning on becoming parents.

While female fertility is defined by the quality of eggs, sperm health is determined by the quality of sperm, quantity, movement and shape of sperms in a male body.

For couples planning to have a baby, sperm count and motility is a huge deciding factor.

Healthy sperm count determines better chances of conception.

With increasing infertility cases in men, it is crucial for men to turn to natural ways to boost sperm count.

Here are some healthy foods that will help you improve your sperm health:

1. Eggs

Eggs top the list of best fertility super-foods because eggs are loaded with minerals, vitamins and all the necessary nutrients needed for a healthy body.

They are rich in vitamin K, vitamin D, vitamin B6, vitamin E, zinc and calcium.

2. Spinach

Spinach is one of the best green leafy vegetables to be included in your diet.

It is rich in folic acid, which is an essential nutrient to increase fertility in men.

It is also responsible for decreasing the risk of developing abnormal sperms in the semen. Spinach also has a variety of benefits impacting overall health.

3. Bananas

Just like eggs, bananas are the obvious choice for a healthy body.

They are rich in vitamin B1, vitamin C and magnesium, which are eventually good for your phallic health.

Additionally, they help in increasing the sperm count and motility of the sperm.

4. Garlic

Garlic helps in cleansing the body, enhancing blood circulation and improves production of sperm in the scrotum.

It is rich in vitamin B6 and selenium, which is said to be healthy for production of good sperms.

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate helps reduce the BMI level which has an important role to play in improving male fertility.

It is rich in antioxidants, which also helps in improving your orgasm.

6. Walnuts

Walnuts are popularly known as brain food.

However, very few people know that this super-food also helps in increasing the sperm count.

It is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which helps in improving the blood flow in the testicles, increasing the sperm volume.

Apart from these foods, you must also include food that is rich in zinc and protein like red meat, beans, dairy, nuts.

Additionally, rehabilitating your diet is crucial, you must also indulge other factors too that can improve the sperm count to the likes of getting enough sleep, adequate folate, proper check on weight, limiting smoking and alcohol consumption and always stay positive.