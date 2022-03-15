News
Shama's STUNNING Wedding Looks

Shama's STUNNING Wedding Looks

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 15, 2022 13:10 IST
Shama Sikander and her longtime love James Milliron tied the knot in Goa on Monday, March 14.

The actress-producer shared pics and details from the ceremony on Instagram, including a look of her jaw-droppingly stylish white wedding gown.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Shama's bridal looks.

IMAGE: The couple colour-coordinated their wedding look.
While James looked dapper in an all-white suit, Shama made for a stunning bride in an embellished off-the-shoulder gown.
She teamed the gown with a long veil and a bouquet of white and pink roses.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram and The Wedding Story/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tied together in love!
'And so it begins,' Shama captions the pic.

 

IMAGE: For their post-wedding shoot, Shama opted for a lace full-sleeve gown with cutouts at the waist while James changed into a black tuxedo.

 

IMAGE: For the sangeet, Shama chose an embellished gold lehenga with a matching bustier and a black dupatta. James opted for a metallic suit.
'A night that shall always be remembered. So much love, so much gratitude,' Shama wrote along with this pic.

 

IMAGE: A pic from the welcome lunch.

 

IMAGE: James and Shama seal it with a kiss.

 

IMAGE: Shama's bridesmaids threw a bachelorette for her at St Regis in Mumbai.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram and Peppermint Pictures/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Say hello to the bride!

 

IMAGE: A glimpse of her PJ party!

 

IMAGE: Dressed in pink for the PJ party, Shama cut a lovely cake surrounded by her girl gang.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
