Shama's STUNNING Wedding Looks

Shama Sikander and her longtime love James Milliron tied the knot in Goa on Monday, March 14.

The actress-producer shared pics and details from the ceremony on Instagram, including a look of her jaw-droppingly stylish white wedding gown.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Shama's bridal looks.

IMAGE: The couple colour-coordinated their wedding look.

While James looked dapper in an all-white suit, Shama made for a stunning bride in an embellished off-the-shoulder gown.

She teamed the gown with a long veil and a bouquet of white and pink roses.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram and The Wedding Story/Instagram

IMAGE: Tied together in love!

'And so it begins,' Shama captions the pic.

IMAGE: For their post-wedding shoot, Shama opted for a lace full-sleeve gown with cutouts at the waist while James changed into a black tuxedo.

IMAGE: For the sangeet, Shama chose an embellished gold lehenga with a matching bustier and a black dupatta. James opted for a metallic suit.

'A night that shall always be remembered. So much love, so much gratitude,' Shama wrote along with this pic.

IMAGE: A pic from the welcome lunch.

IMAGE: James and Shama seal it with a kiss.

IMAGE: Shama's bridesmaids threw a bachelorette for her at St Regis in Mumbai.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram and Peppermint Pictures/Instagram

IMAGE: Say hello to the bride!

IMAGE: A glimpse of her PJ party!

IMAGE: Dressed in pink for the PJ party, Shama cut a lovely cake surrounded by her girl gang.