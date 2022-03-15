Shama's STUNNING Wedding Looks

Shama Sikander and her longtime love James Milliron tied the knot in Goa on Monday, March 14.
The actress-producer shared pics and details from the ceremony on Instagram, including a look of her jaw-droppingly stylish white wedding gown.
Please click on the images for glimpses of Shama's bridal looks.
IMAGE: The couple colour-coordinated their wedding look.
While James looked dapper in an all-white suit, Shama made for a stunning bride in an embellished off-the-shoulder gown.
She teamed the gown with a long veil and a bouquet of white and pink roses.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram and The Wedding Story/Instagram
IMAGE: Tied together in love!
'And so it begins,' Shama captions the pic.
IMAGE: For their post-wedding shoot, Shama opted for a lace full-sleeve gown with cutouts at the waist while James changed into a black tuxedo.
IMAGE: For the sangeet, Shama chose an embellished gold lehenga with a matching bustier and a black dupatta. James opted for a metallic suit.
'A night that shall always be remembered. So much love, so much gratitude,' Shama wrote along with this pic.
IMAGE: A pic from the welcome lunch.
IMAGE: James and Shama seal it with a kiss.
IMAGE: Shama's bridesmaids threw a bachelorette for her at St Regis in Mumbai.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram and Peppermint Pictures/Instagram
IMAGE: Say hello to the bride!
IMAGE: A glimpse of her PJ party!
IMAGE: Dressed in pink for the PJ party, Shama cut a lovely cake surrounded by her girl gang.