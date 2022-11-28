'Ok to reduce insurance due to premium?'

Do you have auto or health insurance/mediclaim queries?

Sanjib Jha, CEO, Coverfox Insurance Broking (external link)answers your health and auto insurance queries.

Please mail your queries to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Sanjib' and he will answer all your health insurance queries.

Chiraag Shah: Good evening! I have gone through your answers on reading getahead. I have question for “AYUSH” for which I’m paying premium and the insurance company is not advising how to make claims for my Homeopathic treatments where I’m being charged special premium for “AYUSH”.

The insurance company is asking me minimum 24 hours of admission to claim. Unfortunately, there’s no facility for Homeopathy Treatment Hospitalisation. I request you to please share your knowledge on the same.

Sanjib Jha: Hi Chiraag, hope reading my answers cleared your doubts. To answer your personal query, the insurance company must have mentioned in your policy document that to raise a claim under your policy, you will need to be admitted for minimum 24 hours and without that the claim will not stand.

Also, the treatment in this case needs to be done in an AYUSH recognised hospital to avoid failure of claims.

Subhas Sengupta: I am 72 yrs and my wife 62. We have Mediclaim from National Insurance for 5 lakh each for last >20 years. However, due to high premium, we reduced it (by step) to 3 lakh each and also losing bonus accrued. Now I am thinking to have another insurance from Star Insurance for Rs 2 lakh each.

Is it advisable and what are the pros & cons?

Sanjib Jha: Hi Subhas, instead of buying a new policy for 2 lakh each to increase sum insured you can buy a super top up on your current policy which will cover more sum insured on a lesser premium.

If you purchase a new policy, it will not cover your pre-existing diseases. Moreover, waiting period associated with the new policy will be there because of which you will not be able to claim your sum insured.

Suprakash Jena: My daughter of age 25 years will go to USA for higher studies for one year and may continue there for another 2-3 years. I want her to be covered under health insurance at USA. Is any company at India providing such insurance for USA?

If yes, who are the companies & what will be the premium for Rs 5 lakh SA (sum assured). Can it be continued after returning to India?

Please advise.

Sanjib Jha: Hi Suprakash, good that you have decided to provision for your daughter's health before the travel. Yes, there are insurance companies in the market that provide Global Health insurance Plans. We would request you to kindly approach us via our website to know about further plan details.

The policy will continue even after your daughter returns. However, the premiums of Global Health Insurance Plans are higher and hence it is advisable to port it to any other local plan where you can get lower premiums as per Indian insurance policy market rates.

Vijay Ajmera: I am Bharti Senior Citizen 75yr Old from Gujarat. I am having Care Health Insurance CARE Policy. Kindly let me Guide:

Accident Hospitalisation case Under Health/Mediclaim Policy covers Physiotherapy Charges in Post Hospitalisation Recommended by Doctors?

GOD Bless You.

Sanjib Jha: Hi Vijay, thanks for your wishes. All insurance policies cover pre- as well as post-hospitalisation charges. However, the coverage period for pre- and post-hospitalisation differ insurer to insurer.

Request to check your policy document to know the period covered by your insurer for post hospitalisation claim.

Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.