Sachin, Yuvi, Bhajji bond at Isha Ambani's wedding

The cricketing stars blessed Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on their wedding.
IMAGE: (Left to right) Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Arjun Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali pose for a picture at Isha and Anand's wedding on December 12 in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harbhajan Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: The Indian offspinner wore a handcrafted suit from Savoire while his actor wife Geeta Basra was dressed in blue Manish Malhotra separates. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh also attended the wedding in Mumbai.Photograph: Kind courtesy Hazel Keech/Instagram
