rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sachin, Yuvi, Bhajji bond at Isha Ambani's wedding

Sachin, Yuvi, Bhajji bond at Isha Ambani's wedding

December 13, 2018 12:30 IST

The cricketing stars blessed Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on their wedding.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

IMAGE: (Left to right) Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Arjun Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali pose for a picture at Isha and Anand's wedding on December 12 in Mumbai.  Photograph: Kind courtesy Harbhajan Singh/Instagram

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

IMAGE: The Indian offspinner wore a handcrafted suit from Savoire while his actor wife Geeta Basra was dressed in blue Manish Malhotra separates.  Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

IMAGE: Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh also attended the wedding in Mumbai.Photograph: Kind courtesy Hazel Keech/Instagram

Tags: Isha Ambani, Instagram, IMAGE, Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use