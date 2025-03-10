Roshni Nadar Malhotra, 3rd Richest Indian

Only Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are ahead of her.

IMAGE: Roshni Nadar Malhotra. Photograph: HCL Tech/Instagram

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has emerged as the third richest Indian following significant wealth transfer from her father, Shiv Nadar, founder of the HCL Group.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires data, this succession plan has cemented the 43 year old's position among India's wealthiest individuals, behind only Mukesh Ambani ($88.1 billion) and Gautam Adani ($68.9 billion).

The wealth transfer involved Shiv Nadar gifting 47 percent of his stake in HCL Corporation and Vama Delhi -- the promoter entities of the HCL empire -- to his only child.

This strategic move grants Roshni majority control over these entities, making her the largest shareholder in HCL Infosystems and HCLTech.

Specifically, she will acquire voting rights over the 12.94 per cent stake held by Vama Delhi and the 49.94 per cent held by HCL Corp in HCL Infosystems. She would also be among the top promoters in the IT sector following this transfer.

As chairperson of HCL Technologies since July 2020, Roshni was the first woman to lead a listed Indian IT company. Now, she also controls Vama Sundari Investment's 44.71 per cent stake in HCL Tech, valued at approximately at Rs 186,782 crore.

Among BSE IT companies, reports Business Standard, Vama Delhi holds the second-highest valued promoter stake and ranks ninth among the Top 30 Midcap Companies by valuation.

From media professional to tech leader

Roshni's journey to the top of India's corporate ladder is backed by strong educational credentials.

She earned her undergraduate degree in communications from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Before taking on leadership roles at HCL, she gained valuable experience working with international news organisations like CNN and Sky News UK, which helped shape her perspective on global business and communication.

Her leadership philosophy reflects her unique approach to business. 'Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence,' she once shared in an interview with global management consulting and executive search firm, Egon Zehnder.

This principle extends to her business strategy as well. 'I believe in creating value for all stakeholders, not just shareholders,' she told Egon Zehnder.

Philanthropy and social impact

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Roshni has made significant contributions to philanthropy through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. As its chairperson, she has established several educational institutions including the Shiv Nadar schools, the Shiv Nadar University and VidyaGyan Leadership Academies, which provide education to talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

What distinguishes her philanthropic approach is her hands-on involvement.

According to a colleague who has worked closely with her, quoted in Her Zindagi, 'She doesn't just throw money at problems. She gets involved, understands the challenges and works toward sustainable solutions.' This practical approach has characterised her ventures in education and healthcare.

Roshni, reports the same article, is known to say, 'The best way to predict the future is to create it, embodying this philosophy through her strategic business decisions and philanthropic initiatives that continue to shape the future of technology and education in India.'

IMAGE: Roshni and her father Shiv Nadar present a cheque of Rs 4 crore to then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in New Delhi, January 17, 2005. Photograph: Kind courtesy Press Information Bureau/Wikimedia Commons

Personal life

Married to Shikhar Malhotra, who serves as the executive director and board member of the HCL Corporation, Roshni balances her professional responsibilities with family life as the mother of two sons.

Despite her immense wealth and influence, she maintains a relatively low public profile, preferring to let her work speak for itself. 'Impact doesn't need a spotlight,' she had told Egon Zehnder, reflecting her focus on creating meaningful change.

Professional recognition

Fortune India has consistently recognised her influence, listing her among the Most Powerful Women In Business for several consecutive years.

It reports that Roshni sees the 'challenge of upskilling in new technologies, particularly Generative AI as a golden opportunity'.

Fortune India adds that 'led by Roshni, HCL Tech has become the fastest-growing Tier-I Indian IT services company, pushing its market cap beyond the $50 billion mark'.

As she assumes greater control of the HCL empire, Malhotra represents a new generation of leadership in India's corporate sphere -- one that values innovation, inclusion, and social responsibility alongside business success.