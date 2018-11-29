rediff.com

Oh! Priyanka Chopra's got a stalker in her life

Last updated on: November 29, 2018 13:20 IST

Before you jump to any conclusions, let's tell you that it is none other than Nick Jonas. 

Photograph: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who is set to tie the knot with Nick Jonas later this week at Jodhpur, has a stalker in her life.

Nick Jonas just confessed to stalking his soon-to-be-wife on Instagram.

'I am fully stalking you.... you are so beautiful,' Nick wrote on a pic from Priyanka's bachelorette weekend.

Photograph: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The pic was taken in Amsterdam, where she is seen dressed in a white long sleeve beaded cocktail dress with feather detailing and long sleeved feather duster from the Georges Chakra Couture 2018 Collection.

Photograph: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In another pic of the actor-turned-producer, above, he commented, 'My whole heart,' adding the heart emoji.

Photograph: Courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

In this pic from Priyanka's bachelorette, which was shared by Parineeti, Nick wrote: 'Wow, she's so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce me?'

